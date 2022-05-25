Pakistan, Germany discuss bilateral relations, Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday received Dr Jasper Wieck, Germany’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, at the Foreign Office and exchanged views on bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood recalled the positive outcomes of their last meeting in March 2022. He said Pakistan deeply valued its long-standing relations with Germany, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

He said that Pakistan was committed to comprehensively expanding bilateral cooperation across all areas, especially trade, investment, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary also stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges and highlighted various events organised to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Foreign Secretary emphasised the need for a common regional approach towards Afghanistan in order to advance shared objectives and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions in this regard. He hoped that the international community would assist the Afghan people in averting the humanitarian crisis.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the key elements of Pakistan’s principled position on the conflict in Ukraine and reiterated its support for a peaceful and diplomatic solution as soon as possible.

He also briefed the Germany’s Special Representative on the serious situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Germany’s Special Representative underlined the importance Germany attached to its relations with Pakistan and its desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Thanking Pakistan for its facilitation in evacuating Afghans, foreign diplomats, and international aid workers from Afghanistan, Special Representative Wieck reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to work together for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.