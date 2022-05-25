News Desk

Pakistan reports 92 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,529,988. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,379 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 92 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,800 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 92 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.55 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,276

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More