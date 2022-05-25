Parvez Elahi condemns crackdown on PTI leaders, workers

LAHORE – Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday condemned police crackdown on the PTI legislators and asked the Punjab administration to desist from har-assing them.

“As custodian of the house, it is my duty to protect the fundamental rights of the members of the Punjab Assembly”, he said while addressing a press con-ference here.

He claimed he had got videos of police raiding MPAs houses which will be pre-sented in the Assembly and in the courts. He said MPA Rashida Khanum was tak-en into custody from Model Town. Parvez Elahi alleged that the characters involved in the Model Town massacre had become active once again. “Their hands are already stained with blood, and they want bloodshed again”, he said, saying that the independence march would not stop now. “The brutal suppression of peaceful protests proves the incompetence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz”.

He said public sentiments could not be restrained with the closure of transport and roads as the workers will reach Islamabad in any case.

He maintained that Hamza Shehbaz’s government had ceased to exist after de-seating of 25 defectors and his orders were illegal. “The police and the ad-ministration should not become the tools of this fake government”, he warned, adding that Punjab police was violating the sanctity of people’s homes and entering the houses of peaceful citizens at night.

He said that general elections were the only way to resolve the current po-litical crisis and this was the main demand of Imran Khan. Parvez Elahi said that Police broke the gate of Allama Iqbal’s daughter-in-law Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal’s house in Gulberg and harassed her family. “Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal has been a respected judge of Lahore High Court and is not even in politics. The whole nation is saddened by the raid on Al-lama Iqbal’s house and misbehave with his family”.

Earlier, Ch Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the raids on the homes of PTI leaders and workers He said the police had raided the houses of former feder-al ministers Hamad Azhar, PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mehmood, former pro-vincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Sen-ator Ijaz Chaudhry Sadia Sohail Rana MPA.

To a question, he said: “The army has always stood by Pakistan in every ca-lamity like earthquake, floods and is protecting the borders of the country. Despite the criticism, they are doing their job. We pay tribute to them and stand by them”. In response to an other question, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was the best politician. We have personal relations with him”, he said.