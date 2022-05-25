Past in Perspective

I felt so relaxed. It just felt very easy, and that’s why it surprised me that I had broken my world record.

–Katie Ledecky

On August 27, 1955, the first edition of the Guinness Book of World Records was published in Great Britain. It quickly became a sensation and one of the most sought-after books. Each features includes a wide range of feats that mankind and animals have been able to achieve. The inspiration of the book came when Sir Hugh Beaver, the managing director of Guinness Brewery was on a hunting trip in Ireland and failed to shoot a golden plover. He and his members got into an argument about whether the creature was Europe’s fastest game bird but were unable to locate a book with the answer and this inspired the creation of the book of records.