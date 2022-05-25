PM ‘fully stands by’ police as Constable shot dead in Lahore raid

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – A constable was martyred as city police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader in Lahore’s Model Town area late Monday night.

According to Lahore DIG (Operations) Sohail Chaudhry, a police team conducted the raid at 112-C Model Town, the residence of a PTI worker Sajid. However, the gunmen opened fire on the police party from the roof of the house, the officer said. As a result, police constable Kamal Ahmed was hit by a bullet during the raid and he was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The DIG said that police will take action against those who took law into their hands. “Those who take the law into their hands and killed an official will be brought to justice”.

The owner of the house, Sajid Hussein, and his son were arrested on the charge of firing after police registered a case against them.

Punjab Police late Monday launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers ahead of PTI’s long march during and reportedly detained dozens of the party workers.

PM grieved over martyrdom of Punjab police constable in Lahore

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of a “brave jawan” of the Punjab Police in Lahore on Monday night. Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the widow and orphaned children of the deceased police constable Kamal Ahmed.

| Section 144 imposed across Punjab

ahead of PTI’s protest march | Rangers called in to control law and order

PM briefed on steps taken for Islamabad’s security

“I am deeply grieved to hear of the Shahadat of our brave jawan of the Punjab police Kamal Ahmad. My hearfelt condolences & prayers are with his wife & children. I fully stand by our law enforcement agencies in their mission to protect the lives & property of our citizens,” Shehbaz Sharif tweeted late Tuesday.

Following the federal government’s decision to disallow any political activity in the federal capital, the Punjab government has called Rangers to control the law and order in the province.

The government has also imposed Section-144 to stop political gatherings as all roads leading to Islamabad have been blocked. The transporters have been asked to submit an affidavit that they will not be providing their vehicles to the PTI to be used in the long march. They have been threatened that their licences will be cancelled if they did not abide by the affidavit.

In a late Monday night raid on the houses of PTI leaders and workers in Lahore, the police detained dozens of the party activists. The police also raided the houses of PTI Senator Walid Iqbal and MNA Hammad Azhar but failed to arrest them as they were not at home. In one of the raids at the house of a PTI worker, who happens to be a retired army officer, a police constable was shot dead as a result of firing from the house. The police later arrested the army officer and his son for murder of the police constable.

On Tuesday, the police also tried to arrest the PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood from Lahore Press Club, but he did not turn up fearing his arrest. He was scheduled to hold a press conference there to highlight the police crackdown on the party workers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also released a list of PTI leaders and workers who have been arrested from across the province on Tuesday evening. Police sources said that a total of 1260 PTI workers had been detained from across the province under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The police have been directed to detain as many as 2076 PTI leaders to stop the long march towards Islamabad, they said.

Also, the Punjab government has decided to shut down mobile services in at least 20 areas of Lahore from today. Mobile services will also be closed at all the entry and exit routes of the city including Thokar Niaz Baig, Shahdara and the Defense area.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has suspended its scheduled public rallies after imposition of section 144 in Punjab.

A meeting of the political committee of PML-N, held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair yesterday decided not to allow the PTI long march in Islamabad and maintained that writ of the state would not be allowed to be challenged.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the committee about the steps being taken to protect important installations in the federal capital.

Sources told The Nation that the military would be stand by to assist the civil administration in case of extraordinary law and order situation.

The participants of the meeting made it clear that the long march is aimed at creating political instability, which would not be allowed.

During the meeting, the PM took the participants into confidence over his consultations with PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and JUI-F Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

He rejected allegations of PTI Chief Imran Khan against the government and said the political change was made through vote of no-confidence which ousted Imran Khan and there was no foreign conspiracy involved.