News Desk

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for trying to spread anarchy in the country.

This was announced by PML-N leaders Azma Bukhari and Talal Chaudhry while addressing a joint news conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

Azma Bukhari said Imran Khan has been using provincial (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) resources to spread chaos in the country. “For how long this man will hurt the country. The IMF is due to take a decision about Pakistan today but this man is issuing threats to the constitutional institutions,” she added.

Azma Bukhari said the public should side with the government for stability in the country.

