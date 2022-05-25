Police arrest dozens of PTI leaders, workers during crackdown

Islamabad/ rawalpindi-In a bid to sabotage the long march led by former premier Imran Khan, police intensified crackdown in Islamabad and various areas of Rawalpindi division on the night falling between Monday and Tuesday while detaining a dozen of leaders and workers of PTI.

Police kept raiding the houses and offices of almost all party leaders and workers of PTI in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum to arrest them. Those leaders and workers, arrested by police, will be sent to jail under 16 MPO. Sources disclosed that the government has handed over a list of the names of leaders and workers of PTI to police with directions to monitor their movements and to detain them.

Rawalpindi district administration announced closure of all government and private public schools in the district. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi also cancelled the examination scheduled for today (Wednesday). Metro Bus service has also been suspended for an indefinite period.

According to sources, a heavy contingent of police raided Lal Haveli, the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, to arrest him and his nephew MNA Raja Rashid Shafique. However, both managed to escape before the police raid, sources said. Police have arrested six servants of former federal minister and shifted them to police station, they said.

Police also nabbed Amir Mughal, senior information secretary of PTI, during a raid on his residence at Jhangi Syedan. A raid was also conducted at Satellite Town by police at the residences and offices of PTI workers on directions of Punjab government and apprehended PTI local leader/ candidate for Chairman Union Council 13 Raja Mamoon Rashid from outside his house. Family of the detained political leader accused police of raiding the residence without warrants and harassing the inmates. “My brother Raja Mamoon Rashid has been kidnapped forcefully by the police and I will file application against the injustice,” said Raja Waleed Rashid, brother of detained leader.

Police also made attempts to arrest MNA Sardar Sadaqat Abbasi, MPA/former Law Minister Punjab Raja Muhammad Basharat, MPA Umer Tanvir Butt, MPA Ijaz Khan Jazzi, PTI leaders Zia Kausar Malik, Raja Ishaq, Raja Usman Tiger, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Chauhdry Adnan, Raja Rashid Hafeez and many others in twin cities but could not arrest them.

Islamabad police also carried out raids at the residences of Syed Zulfi Bukhari and Dr Babar Awan but could not be arrested.

In twin cities, police, following the directions of district administrations, have sealed several roads by placing containers in order to stop the marchers of PTI from entering Islamabad.

Police have sealed D-Chowk by placing containers and blocking the routes leading towards Red Zone. Similarly, roads leading to Islamabad from Bhara Kahu, Sohawa, Nadra Chowk, Marriot Chowk, and Park Road have also been sealed by the police.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir along with senior officers paid a visit to Red Zone and viewed the arrangements made by police to stop marchers from assembling.