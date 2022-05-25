News Desk

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

Police is attempting to arrest PTI leaders in order to stop the party from holding long march in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, clashes erupted between PTI workers and Police after the latter tried to arrest to former minister Hammad Azhar.

Police arrested several PTI workers after they resisted arrest of Hammad Azhar.

On Tuesday night, the police arrested PTI’s Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab senior leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and other party workers.

Despite the government ban, ex-prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have vowed to reach Islamabad for the sit-in till the announcement of new elections.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,283

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More