Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

Police is attempting to arrest PTI leaders in order to stop the party from holding long march in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, clashes erupted between PTI workers and Police after the latter tried to arrest to former minister Hammad Azhar.

Police arrested several PTI workers after they resisted arrest of Hammad Azhar.

On Tuesday night, the police arrested PTI’s Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab senior leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and other party workers.

Despite the government ban, ex-prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have vowed to reach Islamabad for the sit-in till the announcement of new elections.