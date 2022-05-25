PPP delegation discusses political situation with CM

LAHORE – A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Tuesday at his office. Both discussed the political situation and condemned undemocratic tactics of the PTI.

The meeting paid homage to the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the CM vowed that the accused would be brought under the net of the law and the responsible elements would not escape from the grip of the law. The law would take its own course, he added.

Hamza Shahbaz also met with the families of nine persons who were killed in a gang firing on October 10, 2021, in Rahim Yar Khan. Assuring justice to Zulfiqar Ali and Salman, the CM said that it was his duty to bring justice to them. Unfortunately, seven months have passed and the accused have not been caught, he said and assured that the accused would be brought to justice by conducting a coordinated operation in collaboration with the line departments. Action would be initiated against all types of gangs in Punjab under the policy of zero tolerance, the CM concluded.

The delegation included Makhdoom Usman Ahmad Mahmood, Sardar Mumtaz Ali and Shahzad Saeed Cheema. Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Zeeshan Rafiq and others were also present.

CM REVIEWS THE LAW AND ORDER SITUATION IN THE PROVINCE

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that no one would be allowed to interrupt the daily life of people and rule of law would be ensured at every cost. He was addressing a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the law and order situation.

The CM asserted that indiscriminate action would be taken against miscreants and law would take its course if someone tried to take the law into their hands. Police and other agencies would take every step to protect the life and property of the people and national interest would be protected while rising above the politics, he stressed. Every step would be taken for the country as it’s time to save Pakistan, he further said.

Sardar Awais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.