President Arif Alvi summons joint session of Parliament

The president Arif Alvi has convened the joint session of the Parliament that would be attended by members of both the houses – National Assembly and Senate – on Thursday, said a press release.

The cabinet members emphasized the deliberation over reports of the Election Commission on the use of electronic voting machines and the voting right of the expatriates.

The meeting noted that the use of electronic voting machines and voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis should be examined under a pilot project.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will launch a pilot project for the overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in by-elections,” read the statement, adding that the project will be presented in the Parliament.