PRU names 26-member squad for Asian Rugby Div-II

LAHORE – Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) on Tuesday announced 26-member men’s national team squad for the upcoming Asian Rugby Div-II Championship.

According to PRU Secretary Salman Shaikh, Chairman Selection Committee Rizwan Malik along with selectors Yahya Bhatti, Mohsin khan and Muzamil Wazeri announced the team. “Pakistan is hosting the Asian Rugby Championship. The two ranking matches between Pakistan and Thailand will be played on the May 29 and June 1, 2022, respectively at the Punjab Football Stadium. Initially, a four-nation tournament has been reduced to two-team format as China and Taiwan couldn’t make it due to COVID outbreak and lockdown restrictions in their respective countries. The winners will qualify to Div-I.”

Salman Shaikh further said: “We welcome Thailand rugby team to Lahore Pakistan and due to the significance of the tournament, we have hired the services of an experienced coach from South Africa Gert Mulder, who brings with him over 35-year of experience rugby coaching.

“I am very excited and honored to be appointed as head coach of Pakistan national team,” said Gert. “I spent a month with Pakistan team, which has huge talent and I hope that Pakistan team has a good chance to win and hopefully, they will perform well during the event.”

Gurt Mulder is a head coach of the national team while Back Line coach, Umer Islam forward coach, Muhammad Babar defence coach, Shakeel Malik strength and conditioning coach, Jahangir Nawaz medical doctor and Ehtesham Zia physio.

Hamad Safdar is a team captain, Ahmed Waseem vice captain, Ali Shahid line captain and Dawood Gill defence captain while the selected players are Ali Khan, Anjum Sajjad, M Aqib Siddique, Arfan Ali, Arslan Mir, Israr Ahmed, Dawood Shah, Faisal Aslam, Kashif Khawaja, Khalid Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, M Bilal AKbar, M Waqas, M Afzal, M Haroon, M Imran, Moiz Shah, Umair Khan, Usama Aslam, Saad Arif, Shoaib Wadood Khan and Wasim Abass.

Chief selector Rizwan Malik said: “The boys are training very hard despite the tough weather conditions and we have selected the best possible side to represent the country. Hopefully, they will deliver and try win laurels for their country.”