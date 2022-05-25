PTI begins long march amid blockades, crackdown against workers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan following public rallies held across the country will start today (Wednesday).

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

The PMLN-led federal and Punjab governments have closed several roads leading to Islamabad from various Punjab cities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in an effort to stop PTI activists from marching on Islamabad.

The PTI chairman announced that he would welcome party activists at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway at 3pm on Wednesday, May 25. On Tuesday, he said he would lead the march from KP to Islamabad.

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.