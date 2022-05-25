PTI is inciting violence: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that the writ of the state will be upheld and armed gangs cannot be allowed to harm lives and properties of the people.

While talking to reporters here, she said that the government is trying to stabilise the economy and provide relief to the people, while on the other hand, the

fascist mindset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is aimed at disrupting businesses and country’s economy.

The minister said PTI is inciting violence, which is not acceptable in a civilised society. She urged media to play its due role, enabling people to distinguish between inciting violence and the freedom of expression.

She said they resorted to violence inspite of their promise to remain peaceful during their infamous long march in 2014. She questioned how they will remain peaceful when they are talking of a bloody long march.