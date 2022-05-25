Our Staff Reporter

PTI is inciting violence: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that the writ of the state will be upheld and armed gangs cannot be allowed to harm lives and properties of the people.

While talking to reporters here, she said that the government is trying to stabilise the economy and provide relief to the people, while on the other hand, the
fascist mindset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is aimed at disrupting businesses and country’s economy.

The minister said PTI is inciting violence, which is not acceptable in a civilised society. She urged media to play its due role, enabling people to distinguish between inciting violence and the freedom of expression.

She said they resorted to violence inspite of their promise to remain peaceful during their infamous long march in 2014. She questioned how they will remain peaceful when they are talking of a bloody long march.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More