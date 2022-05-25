News Desk

PTI long march: Metro bus service to remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) on Tuesday announced that the Metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be closed due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) long march.

According to PMA, the Metro bus service was stopped at the request of the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations. Metro bus service will probably remain closed till the 26th.

While the further closure of Metro service will be decided after considering the situation.

On the other hand, because of the long march, the administration has also decided to seal the Faizabad Interchange.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More