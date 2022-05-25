PTI long march: Metro bus service to remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) on Tuesday announced that the Metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be closed due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) long march.

According to PMA, the Metro bus service was stopped at the request of the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations. Metro bus service will probably remain closed till the 26th.

While the further closure of Metro service will be decided after considering the situation.

On the other hand, because of the long march, the administration has also decided to seal the Faizabad Interchange.