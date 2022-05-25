PTI to begin Azadi March amid blockades, crackdown

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan will start today (Wednesday).

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would reach D-Chowk Islamabad today and has urged his followers to reach there by 3 pm.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued a video message for his followers ahead of their long march on May 25, 2022. PTI Chief announced that their only demand is a fresh election and they won’t stop until they get the date for an election.

‘Don’t be afraid of jails,’ the former Premier said to his workers. Our future generations would not forgive us if we do not come out today, he added.

IHC stops police from harassing PTI workers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered police to not harass the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party activists in the wake of the Islamabad long march.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the orders to Islamabad police and administration while presiding over the hearing for a petition submitted by the PTI’s Additional General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiani against the harassment of PTI workers in wake of the Islamabad long march.

The plea had mentioned Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT and Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad as respondents.

Federal cabinet decides to stop long march

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march toward Islamabad to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

He made the announcement while briefing media flanked by coalition partners about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

“Federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its Islamabad long march in order to avoid the spread of fitna and fasad,” said Sanaullah, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march is not “democratic”.

“No one has permission to dictate Islamabad,” he added.

Police crackdown on PTI leaders

Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (today).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

Section 144 imposed

Section 144 was imposed in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad for a period of two months.

Metro Bus service suspended in Islamabad

The government has decided to shut down Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s Azaadi march today.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government has decided to shut down the Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s long march on May 25.

The service, according to sources, would remain closed for two days. The bus service has been closed at the Islamabad administration’s request.