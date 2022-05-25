PTI using foreign funds in long march: Mufti Asad

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) long march to Islamabad was foreign funded and asked authorities concerned to probe the matter. “Today too funds are pouring in for PTI’s long march that needed to be investigated. I also demand of the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide the PTI’s foreign funding case without any further delay,” he said on the floor of the National Assembly. He was of the view that the PTI chairman had been receiving party funds from Jews and Indian nationals. He said the PTI’s protest was unjustified as its govt was ousted in a democratic and constitutional way through a no-confidence motion. Mufti Asad said Imran Khan’s own children were sitting abroad but he was using children of Pakistan as ‘human shield’ in the PTI’s protests and long march to achieve his ulterior motives. He recalled that when the no-confidence motion was moved in House, Imran Khan had welcomed it saying that he was waiting for it to give a befitting response. But, later he produced a letter and blamed US for conspiracy and now he was talking about murder plot, the minister added. Mufti Asad criticized PTI govt for putting Kashmir issue on back-burner and vowed that the incumbent govt would stand by the people of Kashmir shoulder-to-shoulder in their struggle for legitimate right to self-determination. He said India would never succeed in suppressing the indigenous movement of Kashmiri they launched to get rid of illegal Indian occupation.