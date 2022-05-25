PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling
Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun today (Wednesday).
PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently on his container and moving towards Islamabad from Swabi with a massive crowd of PTI supporters and workers.
The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.
The government has cut road links between KP and Punjab as police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, banning the assembly of more than four people.