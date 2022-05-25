PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun today (Wednesday).

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently on his container and moving towards Islamabad from Swabi with a massive crowd of PTI supporters and workers.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.