PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, Andleeb Abbas arrested in Lahore

Lahore police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Both PTI leaders were arrested by police when they were leading the workers from Lahore to join the party’s rally in Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that the police have been raiding the houses of the prominent leaders and workers of the PTI in Punjab in a move to bar them from reaching the federal capital following the PTI’s announcement of a march on Islamabad.

People in different cities have been experiencing difficulties due to blockage of roads with containers, and, news about PTI workers and police face-off in different districts of Punjab have also been reported.