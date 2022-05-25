Punjab CM Hamza condemns awarding life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the sentence of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by a puppet court of India.

Punjab CM said, “Indian court has massacred justice by punishing Yasin Malik, adding that his case has exposed the so-called judicial system in India and unilateral dispensation of justice is a slap on the face of so-called Indian democracy.”

Hamza Shahbaz also termed that it is not up to the capacity of the cowardly Indian rulers to intimidate or suppress Yasin Malik and raised the banner of truth by enduring the hardships of imprisonment.

“Pakistani nation is standing with Yasin Malik in this hour of need and urged every conscientious person to stand against the unjust imprisonment of him.” CM assured.

“Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik is the voice of the innocent and oppressed Kashmiris which cannot be suppressed and muted.” Punjab CM concluded.