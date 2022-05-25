Role of students

Students are the ones who are provided with thoughts, courage, knowledge and information so that they should make a better future for the upcoming generation. That’s why students are called the real builders of a nation because they sacrifice their youth for building their nation.

Students have the power to build a nation and improve it ahead. Every student has the power of something but unfortunately, they don’t care for what they are brought here. Students work hard and a positive attitude builds incentive for the nation to be strong. Due to students’ efforts, nations are considered developed and prosperous. The students struggle to bring unity to the nation. When students are knowledgeable, they know the value of a nation. The future of the nation depends on students and how they contribute their potential to the nation. On the other hand, students must know that their duties are to fulfil their dreams for the nation.

The loyalty of students deserves more respect from the nation. Students are like hair that is always growing for the progress and development of a great nation. Successful people always think and observe the weakness of a nation and know how to increase awareness among the nation. The best option for the students is to think for the nation. If today they are small, tomorrow they will grow up and will take the responsibilities on their shoulders for building the nation. No doubt, everything has builders such as a building has labours, for repairing vehicles there are mechanics likewise for building the nation there are students who are working hard from dawn to dust.

In conclusion, for building a nation, students should have courage, determination and perseverance.

SATTAR SAMAD,

Turbat.