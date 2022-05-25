APP

Rupee sheds 48 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD   –   Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by 48 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 201.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 200.00 and Rs 201.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs3.03 and closed at Rs 216.09 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.06. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.39 as compared to its last closing of Rs 252.60. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs 54.83 and Rs 53.69 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan rejects reports of agreement with govt

Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

1 of 10,836

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More