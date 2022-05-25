Rupee sheds 48 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by 48 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 201.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 200.00 and Rs 201.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs3.03 and closed at Rs 216.09 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.06. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.39 as compared to its last closing of Rs 252.60. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs 54.83 and Rs 53.69 respectively.