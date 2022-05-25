SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the government to provide an alternate place for PTI’s long march –Azadi March- towards Islamabad and directed both parties to sit together and find an amicable solution to it.

The three-member apex court while hearing a petition against the blockade of roads in the federal capital directed the chief commissioner Islamabad to arrange an alternate place for PTI’s long march. “The chief commissioner and chief secretary should sit with the PTI leaders and hold talks to resolve the matter,” the Supreme Court directed.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that a traffic plan should be devised to reach the venue of the long march. “The PTI lawyers should also consult with their leadership for the alternate space,” the court remarked and adjourned the hearing for 2:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the local administration in Islamabad has refused to allow Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march to enter Islamabad while justifying it with a decision given by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to sources, the district administration responded to the PTI’s request to allow their long march in Islamabad, saying that they could not allow the gathering at the place identified by the party.

“The place identified between sectors G-9 and H-9 is not suitable for the public gathering as larger number of people could not be accommodated at the venue,” they said while citing the letter sent from the Islamabad administration.

It further said that allowing the long march at the venue could further stop ways leading towards major thoroughfares and the airport. “We cannot allow rally at this place after a directive from Islamabad High Court,” the administration said while rejecting the request.