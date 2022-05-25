Secretary Health visits hospitals at Bahawalpur

LAHORE – Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Tuesday visited several hospitals at Bahawalpur on the second day of his ongoing campaign to uplift health facilities in the province.

According to the Health department sources, the Health Secretary visited Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Nursing College, Victoria Hos-pital Bahawalpur and THQ Ahmed Pur East. He paid special attention to emergen-cy wards, operation theaters and stores of government hospitals and checked their cleanliness as well. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the secretary about the facilities in hospitals. Ali Jan Khan said that he was here to visit government hospitals on instruc-tions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. He said the government hospitals would be provided with best facilities to treat patients.