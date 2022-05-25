Staff Reporter

Special task force notified to check wildfire in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a detailed report about the ongoing fire-fighting operation to control the wildfire in Baluchistan. According to the report presented by the provincial government to PM, rescue measures to check the wildfire in Balochistan’s Sherani and Musakhel districts have been beefed up on the direction of the Prime Minister. Special teams have been constituted by the provincial forest department and civil administration for rescue and relief operations, it said, adding, the staff of forest department has been directed to spend 75% of their duty hours in the field. According to the report, a special task force has been notified for District Sherani, which was working round the clock.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan rejects reports of agreement with govt

Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

1 of 8,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More