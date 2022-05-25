Special task force notified to check wildfire in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a detailed report about the ongoing fire-fighting operation to control the wildfire in Baluchistan. According to the report presented by the provincial government to PM, rescue measures to check the wildfire in Balochistan’s Sherani and Musakhel districts have been beefed up on the direction of the Prime Minister. Special teams have been constituted by the provincial forest department and civil administration for rescue and relief operations, it said, adding, the staff of forest department has been directed to spend 75% of their duty hours in the field. According to the report, a special task force has been notified for District Sherani, which was working round the clock.