Our Staff Reporter

Summer vacations announced in Sindh

KARACHI   –   The Sindh School Education and Literacy department has announced the Summer Vacations for all public and private institutions under its administrative control from June 01 to July 31, 2022.

According to a notification here on Tuesday, the decision of the vacations was taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education. “In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting on education held on February 22, 2022, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 07-07-2022 as summer vacation,” the statement issued read.

