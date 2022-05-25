Top court to hear petition against roads blockade, arrests today

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up a petition on Wednesday (today) against the blockade of roads and highways, creating hindrance in the free movements of citizens.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will conduct hearing of the petition, filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

The IHCBA president, Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen on Tuesday moved the petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution, and made Ministry of Interior secretary and the chief secretaries of all the provinces as respondents.

In the petition, the apex court has been asked to direct the authorities to unblock the roads/highways, and not to create hindrance in the movements of the citizens of Pakistan in any part of the country. The petition also prayed to restrain the respondents/state agencies/institutions, to take any unconstitutional and illegal action or harass the citizens of Pakistan in any manner whatsoever.

The petitioner submitted that the roads and highways are being blocked by different state institutions/ authorities due to the fact that advocates, citizens, ambulances, doctors were prevented from reaching their destinations.

He added that the advocates were also stuck on the highways/roads for a long period and were even unable to approach the apex court, depriving the citizens of their fundamental rights and hindrance in the access to justice.

The IHCBA president said that the freedom of movement is the fundamental right of every citizen and all the executive authorities, state agencies, state institutions and the governments, both federal and provincial, and the public functionaries are bound to obey the Constitution and exercise their powers within the four corners of the provisions of the Constitution and law.

He stated that the protestors are also bound not to disturb or violate the fundamental rights of other citizens and abide by the provisions of the Constitution and law and not to create a situation of law & order.

The petitioner maintained that it has been reported in the press and the electronic media that the citizens including the advocates, the parliamentarians and suspected protestors as well as the workers of a political party are being arrested/ harassed without any reasonable and lawful justification, which is illegal, unlawful, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.