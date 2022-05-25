Two policemen suspended for giving VIP protocol to suspects

FAISALABAD – Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Town Irtiza Kumail suspended two police officials for giving protocol to arrested accused.

Police said on Tuesday that SP received complaints that City Jaranwala police had arrested some accused, and kept them under VIP protocol in the office room of Muharrar Ameer Nawaz. Over the matter, the SP took serious notice and immediately suspended two police officials including Incharge Investigation Sub-Inspector Taufail Qadri and Muharrar Ameer Nawaz. Further investigation was underway, spokesperson added.

Four dacoits arrested

Satiana police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted cash from their possession. Police said on Tuesday that the dacoits were on their looting spree near Chak No 74-GB when on a tip-off SHO Satiana Qaisar Mukhtar Gujjar along with his team reached the spot but they managed to escape. The police cordoned off the area and arrested four bandits namely Aslam, Shakeel, Ali Nawaz and his brother Ali Raza. The team recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was underway, spokesperson added.

Jubilant fire: 2 injured

Two minors were injured severely during jubilant fire in a marriage function here though the police managed to arrest the accused. Police spokesperson said on Tuesday that one, Ismael organised his wedding ceremony in chak 77-GB wherein a guest Muhammad Ramzan resorted to aerial firing as per local tradition. However, stray bullets hit 15-year-old Aurangzaib and 8-year-old Pervaiz, causing serious injuries to them. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where doctors were trying to save their lives. A team of Satiana police station later reached on the spot and started investigation after arresting accused Muhammad Ramzan, the spokesperson added.

53 retailers fined for overcharging

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs83,000 on retailers involved in overcharging from consumers in different markets on Tuesday. The price control magistrates conducted 792 inspections in different bazaars and markets to check prices of edible items.

They imposed fine on 53 retailers and vendors on the charge of profiteering and violating government price lists.