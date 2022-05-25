Staff Reporter

Very hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI    –    The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.  The minimum and maximum temperatures predicted in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjo Daro 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 47-49 degrees Centigrade. Mostly, very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Khan rejects reports of agreement with govt

Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

1 of 8,766

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More