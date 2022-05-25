Very hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures predicted in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjo Daro 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 47-49 degrees Centigrade. Mostly, very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the province.