177 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN – Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 177 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 332,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs5.8 million fine was imposed while three cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Special focus on masses welfare projects, says Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday said that special focus would be given to masses oriented welfare projects and stern action to be taken on delay in uplift schemes. He said that practical model of good governance has been introduced across the division. Commissioner Amir Khan expressed these views while addressing to PHA, MDA, WASA, Health, Education and district officials meeting.

He ordered accountability against those departments involved in red-tapism and corruption. File tracking system has also been implemented for better coordination among departments. Mr Amir said that quick action would be taken on citizens applications under file tracking system.

He directed the PHA to ensure cultural colours in beautification of the city. He also sought report about functioning of traffic signals at important chowks of the city. He ordered MDA to devise traffic plan for the city along with traffic police. DG PHA Shafqat Ali while giving briefing said that rehabilitation of 61 out of 71 parks has been completed. He said that renovation of Jinnah Park Scheme at a cost of Rs75 million had been approved in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB).