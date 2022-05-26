2 cops martyred, 41 injured in bus accident

ATTOCK – Two police constables were martyred while 41 were injured when their police bus turned turtle near village Gandakas in the jurisdiction of PS Basal.

As per the police sources, all the police constables were on their way to the Khushalgarh check-post for emergency duties. The fatal accident occurred because of the brake failure of the police bus in Kala Chitta Hills.

Those martyred include constables Muhammad Javed resident of Sargodha and Mudassar Haidar resident of Sialkot.

while the injured include constables Iftikhar, Waheed, Nasrullah, Khuram Shahzad, Aamir Nawaz and Yasir, all residents of Attock, Azam resident of Sialkot, Asif, Sajid, Qamar, Siddique, Shamroz, Zafar, Waris, all residents of Mandi Bahauddin, Ahmad, Muhammad Ahmad, Rizwan, Adnan, Javed, Bilal, Ghulam Asghar, Boota, Irfan, all residents of Bahawalnagar, Imran, Younis, Irfan, Saqib, Waseem residents of Bahawalpur, Najeeb, Jabbar, Boota, Allah Ditta residents of Lodhran, Asim, Arshad, residents of Muzaffargarh, Nadeem resident of Pakpattan, Abbas residents of Faisal Abad, Akram, Amanat, Nadeem, Khawar residents of Okara, Faisal resident of Hafizabad and Abdul Rashid resident of Multan. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Attock, THQ Hospital Jand and a private hospital.