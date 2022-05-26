351 drug addicts shifted to rehab centres

PESHAWAR – District administration shifted 351 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres during a crackdown against the drug addicts here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, a campaign for drug-free Peshawar is in full swing. Social Welfare and other departments are participating in the campaign initiated under the supervision of district administration.

In this connection, teams of the social welfare organisations and officers of other concerned departments under the supervision of the officers of district administration carried out a grand operation regarding rehabilitation of the drug addicts and visited Karkhano Market, Hayatabad, University Road, Shoaba Chowk Railway Crossing, Sunehri Masjid Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Hashtnagri Railway Crossing, Dalzak Road, Gulbahar and other localities.

DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan himself supervised the campaign and participated in the operation. ADC Peshawar Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq also remained in the field and played an active role in the operation.

During the campaign 351 drug addicts were shifted to different welfare centres operating under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department, Dost Welfare Foundation, Care Welfare and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The DC visited different rehabilitation centres and reviewed steps taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and also issued directives for the purpose. Drug addicts would be de-toxicated in the centres to abandon the use of drugs and live honourable life in the society.

It is worth mentioning that a control room has also been established in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in connection with the campaign wherein the representatives of all concerned departments have been deployed to perform their duties. The operation against drug addicts is directly monitored from the control room and a helpline 1052 has also been established to facilitate the people.