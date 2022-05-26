3rd locally born giant panda cub in Malaysia named Sheng Yi

KUALA LUMPUR – The third locally bred giant panda cub born in May last year in Malaysia is officially named Sheng Yi, which means “peaceful and friendship.” The name also indicates the wish of the Malaysian government in strengthening its diplomatic ties with China, according to a press release by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Malaysia Takiyuddin Hassan on Wednesday. “The Malaysia government hopes that Sheng Yi could help enhance and improve the established relationship between Malaysia and China,” said Takiyuddin who witnessed the naming ceremony with Ouyang Yujing, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre of Zoo Negara. Sheng Yi made a grand appearance to the public with her mother Liang Liang for the naming ceremony and enjoyed a sumptuous fresh bamboo feast. The lovable tree-climber has shown great interest and excitement in the banner with her name on it. As the third cub to mother Liang Liang and father Xing Xing, she was born on May 31, 2021, in conjunction with the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

Currently weighing around 27 kg and in healthy physical condition, the giant panda cub started to meet the public in December 2021. Xing Xing and Liang Liang, after arriving in Malaysia in 2014, delivered their first Malaysia-born giant panda cub Nuan Nuan on Aug. 18, 2015, while their second, Yi Yi was born on Jan. 14, 2018. Nuan Nuan returned to China in November 2017 after turning two years old.