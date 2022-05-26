ISLAMABAD – A new round of fierce political confrontation has engulfed the country as former prime minister Imran Khan presses for his demand for early general elections.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to complete the term of parliament until August 2023 and hold general elections in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), since being removed from power, has been insisting that new elections are the only solution, although they had contrary views when they led the government.

The PML-N exactly shared and adopted the same point of holding fresh elections when they were in the opposition. However, the PPP had moderate stance and believed the parliament should complete its term, while Imran Khan must be removed from PM’s office for political stability. The PTI now says that since the PML-N had been demanding the elections, they must go for it. The PML-N argues that electoral reforms will take time and there is no hurry to conduct elections without changing the elections’ rules.

Politicians from the opponent parties think that Imran Khan was rushing things and must wait for some time before trying his luck again for the top slot.

Amid the contradictory stances, the PTI has launched the final assault to force the government to accede to its demands for announcing general elections. The move has thrown the country into a new round of confrontation.

PPP veteran Khurshid Shah, who is also a federal minister, said that the government had nothing against the PTI protest but nobody can be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

He said that the PTI leadership must not take extreme stand and let the political differences be settled in the parliament, not on the streets. Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, a former prime minister, said the country was in the midst of crises.

“I have never seen such a serious situation in the country. In this situation, the judiciary and the army should work together to find a permanent solution to these problems,” he suggested. He warned that the government and the opposition were heading towards chaos. “The history of the Model Town tragedy should not be repeated and police should stop shelling,” he added.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan criticised Imran Khan and accused him of misleading and dividing the youth. He said the government will not tolerate terrorism in guise of politics after police seized huge cache of weapons from residence of PTI leader in Lahore ahead of their long march. He urged former prime minister Imran Khan to follow the Constitution and law.

PTI on the other hand, is optimistic about removing the ‘corrupt’ government and forcing for fresh elections. Former minister Usman Dar said that both the hurdles and the government will get swept away by the people. World powers are keenly observing the situation in Pakistan as the South Asian nation faces political uncertainty and economic instability.