Ahsan Iqbal tells PTI Chairman to talk over ‘Charter of Economy’

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday while assuring that the country will be taken out of the difficult situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the elections will be held on time, Imran Niazi should leave negative politics and talk about Charter of Economy.

Talking to the media, the Federal Minister said that Imran Khan is fulfilling the agenda of the enemy. He quoted that the army and judiciary are above politics. Imran Niazi is working on an agenda to polarize institutions through planning. He added what message do you want to convey by inviting the families of the army in protest?

Do you want to divide the army as well? He asked.

The Minister for Planning further questioned why retired military officers are participating in the political march. He invited the ex-serviceman for a debate on TV.

Ahsan Iqbal said that we are all Pakistanis. Those doing politics on the edict of disbelief and treason cannot be sympathetic to people.