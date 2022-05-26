Akhtar rejects PDM agreement with Jam Kamal

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal group chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Thursday said that no agreement has been reached with former chief minister Jam Kamal over Balochistan CM change issue from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

While reacting to Jam Kamal’s statement, Akhtar said that as a member of the standing committee of PDM, no such condition was laid down in the meetings of the central leadership, adding that Jam Kamal has gone beyond Imran Khan in the grief of leaving the Chief Minister s post.

Taking a dig at Jam Kamal, BNP chief said that the people of Balochistan know that how Jam Kamal was sincere with the province and what he has done with Balochistan for three and a half years.

“Jam’s aim is only to gain power. If we had been taken into confidence regarding the no-trust motion, we would have talked to him[Jam Kamal].” Akhtar added.

Earlier, Balochistan Awami Party leader Jam Kamal had said that they are going to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo for which the PDM has also assured cooperation.