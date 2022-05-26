Staff Reporter

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI – The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a drive against anti social elements seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested an accused in separate actions.
According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh on Wednesday, ANF Police Station Korangi intercepted various parcels at the offices of private courier companies and recovered heroin and suspicious material booked for abroad.
From three separate parcels booked for UK, about 280 grams of heroin concealed in 3 ladies suits, 850 grams of heroin concealed in 10 pairs of gloves and 700 grams heroin concealed tactfully in ladies suits were recovered. While from another parcel booked for Australia 14.600 grams of suspicious material, tactfully absorbed in 11 books, was recovered.
ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near Katti Pahari, Usman Ghani Colony and recovered 4kg hashish from his possession. Arrested identified as Ahmed Shah was a member of an inter-provincial drug racket.
Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

