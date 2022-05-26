Arrest of Imran, Sh Rashid solution of issues in country, says Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD – A senior treasury benches lawmaker in Wednesday’s National Assembly sitting was of the view that the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid would be the solution to most of the issues country.

Though the national assembly sitting was expected to discuss the long march related issues but the main focus remained on the Water crisis in the country. The lawmakers from the treasury benches reached on the conclusion to conduct a debate over the Water crisis in the country.

About the long march, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has said elements involved in spreading chaos, anarchy and disorder in the country should not be spared. He was of the view that the arrest of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid would be the solution of unrest in the country.

He came down hard on the PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan over his controversial statements saying that it was an attempt spread a message of anarchy in the country. He stressed the need to uphold the Constitution and the law and respect the sanctity of vote. Without naming former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his followers, he said these people want to destabilize the country through their negative politics. About the Water crisis in the country, Minister for defence Khwaja Asif said that there was a need of proper strategy to deal with water crisis in the country. He said that a national-level emergency could be a solution of this important matter.