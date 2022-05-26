Balochistan to train officials in world’s top universities

QUETTA – Balochistan government has convened the meeting of the Steering Committee of Professional Development Programme (PDP) on May 27, 2022 to consider 15 officers of the province for short courses and 21 officers for long courses in QS top ranking 200 universities across the world.

According to a circular issued by the Government of Balochistan, Services and General Administration Department, the meeting of the Steering Committee of Professional Development Programme (PDP) has been scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 3.30pm in the committee room of Planning and Development Department, Balochistan Civil Secretariat for short courses and 21 officers of the mentioned cadres for long courses in QS top ranking 200 universities across the world.