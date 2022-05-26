Agencies

Beijing reports 31 new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING – Beijing reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, local authorities said. The 31 infections were distributed in seven districts in Beijing. These include 14 cases in Fengtai, nine in Haidian, three in Dongcheng, two in Fangshan, and one each in Xicheng, Tongzhou, and Daxing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing. A total of 1,642 COVID-19 infections had been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh Li remarks, Fed minutes

International

Indian troops martyr three youth in IIOJK

International

Biden envoy says US-Iran nuclear talks ‘tenuous, at best’ amid impasse

Karachi

Rs252m recovered from tax defaulting vehicles

Gwader

Hot, dry weather prevails in Balochistan

Islamabad

Senate condemns mock trial against Malik with one voice

Islamabad

IHC adjourns Sheikh Rashid’s plea

Newspaper

351 drug addicts shifted to rehab centres

Karachi

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

Karachi

Sindh has vast potential for investors, says CM Murad Shah

1 of 3,779

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More