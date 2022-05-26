News Desk

Children killed were barricaded in classroom

TEXAS – The 19 children and two teachers killed in a school shooting in Texas were barricaded in a single classroom by the gunman, officials say. The attack happened on Tuesday at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, around 80 miles (129km) west of San Antonio.
The children killed were aged between seven and 10. Xavier Javier Lopez and Amerie Jo Garza, both 10, and Uziyah Garcia, 8, are among those named so far.
Teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia also died in the attack, according to US media. More than a dozen people are injured. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, barricaded himself into a classroom before opening fire.
It is the deadliest shooting at a US elementary school since 20 children and six adults died at Sandy Hook school a decade ago.
President Joe Biden has made an emotional call for the US to “stand up to the gun lobby” and tighten restrictions.

