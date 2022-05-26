Agencies

CM Bizenjo visits Central Police Office

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM), Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accompanied by Advisor to Chief Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove and others arrived Central Police Office, Quetta on Wednesday to pin new badge to recently promoted Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Mohsin Hassan Butt, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Upon arrival, the CM was greeted by Mohsin Hassan Butt, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to chief minister Balochistan.



Later on, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister Balochistan and Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove pinned new badges to Mohsin Hassan Butt, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan in a badge pinning ceremony held in Central Police Office, Quetta. On the occasion, provincial ministers, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Advisor to Chief Minister for Minorities, Khalil George and others were also present.

 

