Cop martyred in Peshawar attack

Peshawar – Unidentified gunmen martyred an inspector of the police department in the outskirts of Peshawar city on Wednesday as law and order seems to have an ugly turn recently.

It merits a mention here that the recent days witnessed a number of attacks and killings in the provincial capital Peshawar. An SHO of Shahpur Police Station, Shakeel Khan, was gunned down by two gunmen last week.

Also last week, an official of the Intelligence Bureau was martyred by armed men in Sarki Gate area, while two Sikh traders also lost their lives at the hands of armed attackers in Sarband area of Peshawar in the recent past.

The latest incident happened in Musazai area the precincts of Inqilab Police Station. A search operation was started in the area soon after the incident, while Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and other senior officials visited the scene of the attack.

The CCPO told journalists that the Frontier Reserved Police inspector Sahar Gul was attacked while he was dropping his children to school Wednesday morning. The children of the police officer escaped unharmed in the incident. A Kalashnikov rifle was used in the attack.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the police martyr was offered at the Police Lines which was attended by senior officials from the police, military and civil bureaucracy.

A security analyst said that the major reason behind terrorism is that authorities of Pakistan do not want to build a system where law and justice prevail.

“Officials in various tiers of the government have their own stakes and interests. This is why they don’t like a system where they can lose their own privileges, although the system may improve the country,” he added.

Some circles also link the worsening law and order of Peshawar to the emergence of the Taliban government in adjacent Afghanistan while some point to involvement of foreign hands in terrorism.

KP CM CONDEMNS KILLING OF POLICE INSPECTOR

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned attack on a Police Inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) who was martyred in front of his children. In his message, the Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police inspector and showed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family members.

He said the government would not leave the family of the martyred police inspector alone at this critical juncture. He said sacrifices of our police force for the cause of peace were matchless and unforgettable.

The CM said that perpetrators involved in this brutal act would not escape the clutches of law adding that such cowardice incidents could not deter the resolve of our brave forces against the scourge of terrorism.