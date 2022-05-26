APP

DC inspects anti-polio drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday inspected the performance of transit teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the city.

DHO and focal person Dr Khalid Channar was also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against polio. He directed the members of the transit teams to vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio.

DHO Dr Khalid Channar said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children up to the age of five from May 23 to May 25, while catch-up activities would be carried out on May 26 and May 27. Vitamin E supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 2,649 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the district.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

Karachi

Rs252m recovered from tax defaulting vehicles

Gwader

Hot, dry weather prevails in Balochistan

Islamabad

Senate condemns mock trial against Malik with one voice

Islamabad

IHC adjourns Sheikh Rashid’s plea

Newspaper

351 drug addicts shifted to rehab centres

Karachi

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

Karachi

Sindh has vast potential for investors, says CM Murad Shah

1 of 2,516

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More