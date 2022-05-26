Dist admin seals 16 entry points leading to twin cities

ATTOCK – Attock district administration sealed 16 entry points leading to Rawalpindi/ Islamabad, placing 323 containers to stop PTI activists. However later on some of the hurdles were removed by the participants of the long march as police could not sustain the pressure despite using tear gas and other strategies. To stop the activists of the PTI long march more than eight thousand police personnel were deployed who were provided with 770 tear gas guns, and 38,500 tear gas shells.

Police raided the residences and other areas from where the PTI leaders including MNA Tahir Sadiq, Malik Amin Aslam, Zulfi Bukhari, Qazi Ahmad Akbar and others could be arrested. The PTI activists pelted stones and put the bushes and grass on fire near the roads. At some entry points, families including children were seen walking on foot to reach their destinations. A family moving the dead body of their elder from Multan to Sawabi remained stuck.

The entry points sealed with containers include Attock Bridge, Khushalgarh Bridge, Haro Toll Plaza, Kot Kay Motorway entry point, Chachh interchange, Barotha Canal Hazro, Haro Motorway bridge, Buchan interchange, Hazara motorway Hasanabdal, Pathar Garh bridge Hadanabdal, Dhulian Chowk, Shahpur Fatehjang, Dhokri CPEC Fatehjang, Kani Bridge and Swan bridge.