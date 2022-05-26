Our Staff Reporter

DPO leads flag march across city to maintain law and order

Bahawalpur – The police under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Ibadat Nisar organised a flag march in the city regarding the current law and order situation in the country. In flag march, ASP City Circle Dr Aziz Ahmad, DSP Saddar CircleTariq Pervez, DSP Organised Crime Jamshed Akhtar, City Circle SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and District Police participated to create a sense of security and maintain law and order in the district. All available resources are being utilised for the protection of life and property of the people, the DPO said. He further said that law-breaking elements will be dealt with iron hands and no one will be allowed to disturb law and order.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More