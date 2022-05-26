DPO leads flag march across city to maintain law and order

Bahawalpur – The police under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Ibadat Nisar organised a flag march in the city regarding the current law and order situation in the country. In flag march, ASP City Circle Dr Aziz Ahmad, DSP Saddar CircleTariq Pervez, DSP Organised Crime Jamshed Akhtar, City Circle SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and District Police participated to create a sense of security and maintain law and order in the district. All available resources are being utilised for the protection of life and property of the people, the DPO said. He further said that law-breaking elements will be dealt with iron hands and no one will be allowed to disturb law and order.