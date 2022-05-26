ECP issues by-polls schedule for 20 vacant PA seats

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for holding by-elections on Punjab’s provincial assembly seats, vacated due to de-seating of dissident PTI lawmakers.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-elections will be held on July 17. The returning officers (ROs) will issue public notice inviting nomination papers on May 31, and the dates for filing of nomination papers by candidate with ROs will be between 4th to 7th June. The publication of names of the nominated candidates will be issued on 8th June 2022. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be June 11, 2022, said the notification. Appeals against the acceptance and rejection of nomination papers can be filed from 15th June, whereas the relevant appellate tribunal will decide those appeals till June 21.

| Elections will be held on July 17 | Nomination papers will be filed between 4-7th June

Final lists of candidates will be issued on June 23

The ROs will publish the revised list of candidates on June22, 2022 and the date for the withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and publication of the revised lists of candidates will be June 23. The notification issued by ECP said that a code of conduct, banning all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from either announcing any development projects or using state resources in the by-elections. It must be mentioned here that the Election Commission had de-seated 25 dissident Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs), belonging to Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf (PTI) in defection case under Article 63A of the Constitution.