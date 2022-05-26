Despite the chaos unravelling in the capital, the new government is still intent on working on one of its major priorities—electoral reform. The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the proposed legislation now looks to be introduced before the National Assembly.

The amendment is based on concerns regarding electronic voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. This is a highly controversial matter and was a source of disagreement between the PTI and the PDM even before the coming into power of the new government. However, on the surface of it, it appears like the new government is cognisant of the controversy regarding this debate. The Cabinet did not outright attempt to overturn the previous PTI government’s election reforms, which laid out the procedures to put in place electronic voting machines (EVM). Instead, the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 in theory tries to balance the electoral rights of overseas Pakistanis with the concerns regarding the potential misuse of EVMs, by suggesting that voting procedures for overseas Pakistanis should first be tested as a pilot project. A report on the results of the pilot project will be tabled in Parliament, after which it will be decided whether the voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis is workable or not.

From a bare perusal, this appears to be a reasonable stance that tries to adjust the different political outlooks. There are valid concerns about the transparency of electronic voting, considering the many issues faced by the rise in mail-in voting and overseas voting in the US elections. A non-transparent process is bound to lead to contestation of results which benefits no one, least of all the democratic process of the country.

However, considering the current extreme polarisation, reasonable or not, this Bill will undoubtedly be fiercely opposed by the opposition. The timing, during the long march, is also unfortunate and gives the impression of excluding PTI, a key stakeholder in the next elections, from the electoral reform process. It is hoped that for their own good, the opposing political factions can sit together to work out a joint plan for electoral reforms; seeing the present situation we are in, however, it appears a blind hope.