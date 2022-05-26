Farmers advised to start cultivation of Maash from June

FAISALABAD – Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of Maash from first week of June and complete it by the end of July to get a bumper yield. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here Wednesday that Maash was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals. Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Maash over maximum space of land because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but also helpful in mitigating financial constraints of growers, he added. He said the agriculture department had devised a strategy to convince and motivate the farmers so that they could cultivate Maash crops over maximum space. In this connection, field staff would also visit rural areas and held meetings with the growers to provide the necessary guidance and assistance for getting maximum yield of Maash, he said and added more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office.