Fazl urges global HR orgs to raise voice against Malik’s imprisonment

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly condemned life imprisonment awarded to Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik by a Delhi court.

Maulana Fazlur Rehaman urged the global human rights organisations to raise voice for Yasin Malik’s illegal life imprisonment. It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiri leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was convicted of terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017.

Yasin Malik’s sentence will speed up freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Maulana Fazl. However, the JUI chief said that hardships of incarceration would not dampen spirits of freedom fighters. Maulana Fazl demanded that the international community should take notice of the oppression of Muslims living in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan will always support Kashmiri Muslim brethrens in their independence struggle from India” said Fazl. He added that JUI was standing by Kashmiri brethrens in their hard times.

Meanwhile, PDM Spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said in his statement that Yasin Malik is a shining star among freedom fighters of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Hafiz Hamdullah said that Yasin Malik was detained in Indian Tihar Jail for many years and he had sacrificed his life for freedom of Kashmiris. “PDM rejects sentence of Yasin Malik awarded by so-called Indian court in a fabricated case,” he said He said that silence of international human rights and justice organizations on India’s arbitrary punishments on Yasin Malik is reprehensible.