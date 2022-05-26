Nawaz Sharif

Fazl urges global HR orgs to raise voice against Malik’s imprisonment

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly condemned life imprisonment awarded to Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik by a Delhi court.

Maulana Fazlur Rehaman urged the global human rights organisations to raise voice for Yasin Malik’s illegal life imprisonment. It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiri leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was convicted of terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017.

Yasin Malik’s sentence will speed up freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Maulana Fazl. However, the JUI chief said that hardships of incarceration would not dampen spirits of freedom fighters. Maulana Fazl demanded that the international community should take notice of the oppression of Muslims living in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan will always support Kashmiri Muslim brethrens in their independence struggle from India” said Fazl. He added that JUI was standing by Kashmiri brethrens in their hard times.

Says Kashmiri leader’s sentence will speed up freedom movement in IIOJK

Meanwhile, PDM Spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said in his statement that Yasin Malik is a shining star among freedom fighters of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Hafiz Hamdullah said that Yasin Malik was detained in Indian Tihar Jail for many years and he had sacrificed his life for freedom of Kashmiris. “PDM rejects sentence of Yasin Malik awarded by so-called Indian court in a fabricated case,” he said He said that silence of international human rights and justice organizations on India’s arbitrary punishments on Yasin Malik is reprehensible.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More