Federal board announces new dates for postponed exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Thursday issued a revised schedule for the matric examinations that were postponed due to the law and order situation in the federal capital.

According to the controller examination, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) papers that were postponed on May 25 and 26 will now be conducted on June 08 and 09 respectively.

The Federal Board has asked the students to download their roll number slips from FBISE website. However, all remaining papers will be held as per schedule issued earlier by the Board.

Moreover, the practical exams that were earlier scheduled to be held on June 06 will now be started on June 10, 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBISE postponed all matriculation exams due to the uncertain law and order situation in Islamabad.